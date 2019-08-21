Vietjet To Start India-Vietnam Operations, Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 9

Flights on the Hanoi-New Delhi route will start from December 7.

Vietnam-based budget airline Vietjet will start its India operations from December. The carrier said that it will commence direct flight operations between India and Vietnam from December 6. The airline is offering "super-saving tickets" priced at Rs 9 onwards, during its "three golden days - a special promotion" by the airline from August 20 to 22, news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reported. "India is one of our priority markets and an important addition to our growing network," the report quoted Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet's vice president as saying.

The tickets booked between August 20-22 will be for travel between December 6 and March 28, 2020, the airline noted on its website.

Commencing on December 6, the New Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City route will operate four return flights per week. Flights on the Hanoi-New Delhi route will operate three return flights per week on every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday starting from December 7, according to the airline's website, vietjetair.com.

Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 129 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations.

The promotional tickets are available on all channels including the airline's website, mobile app "Vietjet Air", VietjetAir noted on its portal.

IndiGo had last month announced daily direct flights on the Kolkata-Hanoi and Hanoi-Kolkata routes. The new flights will start from October 3.

