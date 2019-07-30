IndiGo Announces New Overseas Flights, Check Routes Here

IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, announced new international flights on Tuesday. IndiGo will start daily direct flights on the Kolkata-Hanoi and Hanoi-Kolkata routes, it said in a press release. The new flights will start from October 3, according to the private airline's statement. IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 9,999 on the new routes. Hanoi will be the carrier's 19th international destination, noted IndiGo's press release. (Also read: Indigo launches seven new domestic flights)

Flight No. Origin Departure Destination Arrival 6E 1398 Kolkata 12:40 Hanoi 16:55 6E 1399 Hanoi 17:55 Kolkata 19:20

"IndiGo will continue to expand its network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers across domestic and international destinations," said William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo.

Last week, IndiGo announced a host of new international flights. The airline will start daily direct flights on the Delhi-Dhaka, Mumbai-Singapore, Kolkata-Yangon and Mumbai-Bangkok routes at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 8,499, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet announced a discount on select flights in a limited-period offer on Monday. In its "Surprise Sale", SpiceJet is offering a 12 per cent discount on select flights, the private sector airline said on microblogging website Twitter.

The country's civil aviation market has witnessed high competition over the past few months.

Domestic air passenger traffic in June increased by 6.19 per cent in comparison with the corresponding period a year ago, according to the data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).