US Announces 15,000 Additional Visas For Foreign Workers

Eligible petitioners for H-2B visas can file Form I-129, according to the USCIS

The Donald Trump administration in the US has announced additional H-2B 15,000 visas for foreign workers. These 15,000 visas will be in addition to 66,000 visas already issued for fiscal year 2018, according to a statement by the Department of Homeland Security under the US government. The additional work visas will be with an aim to assist the US businesses at the "risk of failing". H-2B are temporary visas issued to non-agricultural workers. H-2B visas therefore allow American businesses to bring foreign nationals to the US to fill temporary non-agricultural jobs subject to certain requirements.