H-4 Visa Repeal In Final Stage; Spouses Of H-1B Holders At Risk Of Losing Jobs

The final notification to cancel the work authorisation under H-4 visas is likely to be issued in June.

Repeal of H-4 visa, which allows spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in the US, is in the final stage of clearance, the Donald Trump administration has said. With that, the US government is set to render thousands of H-4 visa holders jobless. Once cleared, the move is likely to affect some 70,000 highly-skilled professionals from India. H-4 visas are issued to spouses of those holding H-1B visas, largely popular among IT professionals from India. Despite widespread requests by lawmakers and representative of the American IT industry, the Trump administration is planning to end the Obama-era rule that allows spouses of H-1B visa holders to work legally in the US.