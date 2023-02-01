Union Budget 2023: Harsh Goenka Calls It 'M'bap'pe Of A Budget, Not 'Messi' At All'

Post-budget reactions from business leaders are pouring in.

Industry leaders' responses started to stream in as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Modi government's final full-fledged Union Budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who often tweets about motivational and uplifting content for his fans and followers on social media, has commented on the budget in his tweet.

He said that the budget is "M'bap'pe of a budget, not Messi at all".

Appreciating the initiatives taken by the government, Mr. Goenka wrote that it is "a budget that puts India on the path to become the world champion- all set to score goals on infra development, consumption and inclusion."

M'bap'pe of a budget, not ‘Messi' at all. A budget that puts India on the path to become the world champion- all set to score goals on infra development, consumption and inclusion. A big boost for domestic manufacturing, job creation and ease of doing business! #Budget2023 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2023

He further said that this budget is "a big boost for domestic manufacturing, job creation, and ease of doing business!"

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a big ticket budget ahead of next year's general elections that focused on the infrastructure and agribusiness sectors and raised the income tax rebate from ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 7 lakh a year.

The government has outlined seven priority areas in the last complete budget before next year's general elections. The areas, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, are "inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power, and the financial sector."

The Finance Minister announced a ₹ 2.4 lakh crore investment in railways. This is the highest in almost a decade and four times the outlay made in last year's budget. "This is about nine times the outlay made in 2013-14," she underlined, comparing it with the last year of the Congress-led UPA.

