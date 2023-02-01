Union Budget 2023: Here Are "Saptarshi" - The 7 Priorities Of Union Budget

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ms. Sitharaman revealed the seven priorities of the Union Budget 2023-24 while presenting the first budget of Amrit Kaal, which she projected as an economic turning point for India.

According to her, the following priorities would be included in the budget:

1. Inclusive development

2. Reaching the last mile

3. Infrastructure and investment

4. Unleashing potential

5. Green growth

6. Youth Power

7. Financial Sector

The Finance Minister continued, "These priorities will direct the nation toward 'Amrit Kaal'."

Amrit Kaal is described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's independence.

The finance minister said seven priorities of the budget complement each other.

Ms. Sitharaman referred to these seven priorities as "Saptarishi," describing them as a framework for the government.

This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024. The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with the President's address, followed by tabling of the Economic Survey for 2022-23. The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on October 10.

The Economic Survey said India's GDP is expected to grow in the range of 6 to 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year 2023-24. This is in comparison to the estimated 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.

