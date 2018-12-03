Latest Fixed Deposit Rates Offered By Union Bank Of India, What Others Pay

One can deposit a lump sum of money in FDs for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years.

Last week, Union Bank of India revised its fixed deposit interest rates, according to the bank's website - unionbankofindia.co.in. A fixed deposit (FDs) is a secure financial instrument offered by banks, which fetch guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. Recently, State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, also revised its FD interest rates.

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by Union Bank Of India, SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs. 1 crore:

Union Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore from November 28, 2018 according to the bank's website - unionbankofindia.co.in:

Tenure < Rs. 1 Cr 7 day – 14 day 5 15 day – 30 day 5 31 day – 45 day 5 46 day – 90 day 5.5 91 day- 120 day 6.25 121 day to - 179 days 6.25 180 days 6.5 181 day to <10 Month 6.5 10 Month to 14 Month 6.75 >14 Month to 3 Year 6.7 >3 year - 5 Year 6.85 >5 year - 10 Year 6.85

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8 7.3 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8 7.3 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35



HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore from November 6, 2018, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00%

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018 General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 6 6.5 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 184 days 6.25 6.75 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.9 7.4 390 days to 2 years 7.1 7.6 2 years 1 day upto 3 years 7.5 8 3 years 1 day upto 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD (Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.