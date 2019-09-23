Traders Complain Of Glitch At National Stock Exchange Towards Session End

Traders said rival exchange BSE remained operational during NSE's glitch.

Trading in National Stock Exchange halted for about 20 minutes before the session ended on Monday, according to several traders, even as markets closed up nearly 3 per cent on hopes that corporate tax cuts would revive the economy.

The reason for the trading glitch was not immediately clear and an NSE spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

The Nifty index soared on Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the effective corporate tax rate to around 25 per cent from 30 per cent and scrapped the minimum alternative tax for domestic companies.

The momentum continued on Monday but many feared losing out on some opportunity to capitalise on the gains due to the trading disruption.

"It is difficult to cope with such glitches right at the end of a trading session," a trader at a domestic brokerage house said.

