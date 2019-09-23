Sensex Surges 1,075 Points As Markets Extend Its Biggest Rally In A Decade

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indices skyrocketed for second straight session after the investor sentiment got a boost from corporate tax rate cuts announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. The Sensex surged as much as 1,426 points to close above 39,000 mark for the first time since July 17 and the Nifty advanced close 11,700 mark. Rally in banking and fast moving consumer goods shares supported the upmove in today's session. HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, ITC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top Sensex movers and contributed over 800 points towards upmove in the Sensex.

The Sensex surged 1,075 points or 2.83 per cent to close at 39,090 and Nifty 50 index rose 329 points or 2.92 per cent to end at 11,603. Today's upmove comes a day after the Sensex and Nifty surged the most in over 10 years on Friday following announcement of corporate tax rate cut.

Nine of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Private Bank index's 5.6 per cent gain. Nifty FMCG, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, NIfty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty indexes also rose between 2 and 5.4 per cent each.

On the flipside, Nifty IT index dropped nearly 3 per cent after Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services came under selling pressure.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.