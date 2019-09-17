Over 6 Crore Provident Fund Accounts To Be Credited With 8.65% Interest: 10 Things To Know

Over 6 crore Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) accounts will be credited with interest amount at 8.65 per cent rate for 2018-19 ahead of the festival season, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said. EPFO is the nodal agency that monitors Employees' Provident Fund or EPF contributions. In an EPF account, the employee contributes 12 per cent of his or her salary (basic wages, dearness allowance and retaining allowance) towards the account, and an equal amount is contributed by the employer, according to the EPF website -epfindia.gov.in. It is a contribution from the salary of an individual that every organisation with more than 20 employees has to deduct.

Here are 10 things to know about recent announcements related to EPF:

The Central Board of Trustees -- the apex decision-making body of the EPFO-- had approved 8.65 per cent interest rate for the last fiscal on February 21, this year. The proposal was then sent for the concurrence of the finance ministry. "Once approved by the finance ministry, the EPFO will credit the interest amount at 8.65 per cent rate in subscriber accounts and settle claims on this rate," said Mr Gangwar. At present, the EPFO is settling Provident Fund or PF withdrawal claims at 8.55 per cent interest rate, which was approved for 2017-18. As per EPF Scheme, a final PF claim is required to be settled within 20 days. However, in the case of resignation from service (not superannuation), a member has to wait for a period of two months for withdrawal of the PF amount. EPFO also allows the subscriber to make a partial withdrawal from the EPF corpus under certain conditions, according to its website. Partial withdrawal claim is forwarded to the employer for approval. Once approved, the amount is credited to the subscriber's account within 10 days, according to the EPFO portal. Partial withdrawal from EPF accounts is allowed for purchase/construction of house, repayment of loan, non-receipt of wage for two months, marriage of self/daughter/son/brother, for medical treatment of family members etc. Last month, retirement fund body EPFO approved a proposal to restore commutation, or advance part-withdrawal, under the Employees' Pension Scheme. The provision for commutation of pension was withdrawn by the EPFO in 2009. Under the commutation, monthly pension used to be cut by one-third for the next 15 years and the reduced amount would be given in lump sum. After the 15 years, the pensioners were entitled to get the full pension.



