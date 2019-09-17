Over 6 Crore Provident Fund Subscribers To Get 8.65% Interest For 2018-19

At present, the EPFO is settling PF withdrawal claims at 8.55 per cent interest rate.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday said more than six crore members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will get interest at the rate of 8.65 per cent on their deposits for financial year 2018-19.

The Central Board of Trustees -- the top decision-making body of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation -- had in February this year approved an interest rate of 8.65 per cent rate for the financial year 2018-19.

The proposal was sent for the concurrence of the finance ministry.

"...ahead of the festival season, over 6 crore EPFO subscribers would get 8.65 per cent interest for 2018-19," Mr Gangwar told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

At present, retirement fund body EPFO is settling provident fund (PF) withdrawal claims at the interest rate of 8.55 per cent, which was approved for the financial year 2017-18.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.