TCS Net Profit Jumps To 6,904 Crore Rupees In Q4, Approves 1:1 Bonus Share Issue

TCS, India's biggest outsourcer, on Thursday announced better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. TCS reported a net profit of Rs 6,904 crore on net income from operations of Rs 32,075 crore. TCS board approved a 1:1 bonus issue of equity shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders. A 1:1 bonus means that a shareholder will get one share for each share held by him/her. The board of directors also has declared a final dividend of Rs 29 per equity share. Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based company to report a profit of Rs 6,798 crore, according to Reuters.

In dollar terms, TCS reported revenue of $4,972 million, up 3.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter and up 11.7 per cent year-on-year. "We're glad to announce we're back to double digit trajectory on dollar revenue growth," CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said.



In the December quarter, TCS had reported net profit of Rs 6,531 crore on net income from operations of Rs 30,904 crore.



Commenting on the Q4 performance, CEO Gopinathan said: "Strong demand in digital across all industry verticals and large transformational deal wins have made this one of our best fourth quarters In recent years. The strong exit allows us to start the new fiscal on a confident note."Mr Gopinathan added: "As customers move forward in their Business 4.0 journeys, TCS Is helping them leverage digital technologies to drive their growth and transformation agendas. The multiple mega-deals that we won this year are evidence that TCS is their preferred partner in such strategically important initiatives. " Last week, Infosys , India's second biggest outsourcer, had reported its Q4 earnings. Infosys reported a net profit of Rs. 3,690 crore in Q4 while revenue from operations rose to Rs 18,083 crore.

TCS announced earnings after market hours today. Its shares ended 1 per cent higher at Rs 3,190 today.







