Stocks To Watch: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch: Domestic stock markets are likely to start the last session of the week on a positive note, despite mild losses across Asia amid renewed doubts about a highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine and concern about the economic impact from the pandemic. The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) Nifty 50 benchmark index - rose 59.1 points, or 0.45 per cent, to touch 13,061.80 at the strongest level recorded ahead of the opening of Indian markets. Market participants awaited official data on the country's gross domestic product (GDP) due after market hours for near-term triggers. (Catch Latest Market Updates Here)

Here are few stocks that will be in focus in Friday's (November 27) session:

Indiabulls Housing Finance

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares will be monitored today after the company said it raised Rs 75 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra shares will be in focus today after Mahindra Holdings agreed to sell its entire stake aggregating 100 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital in Mahindra First Choice Services and its entire stake aggregating 100 per cent of optionally convertible redeemable preference shares in Auto Digitech Private to TVS Automobile Solution.