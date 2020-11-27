Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower Amid Volatile Trade Ahead Of GDP Data

Stock Market Today: At 8:14 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 29.55 points at 13,061.80

Domestic stock markets started the last session of the week on a positive note, despite mild losses across Asia amid renewed doubts about a highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine and concern about the economic impact from the pandemic. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 65.29 points - or 0.15 per cent - higher at 44,325.03 and the Nifty began the day at 13,012.05, up 25.05 points - or 0.19 per cent - from its previous close. Market participants awaited official data on the country's gross domestic product (GDP) due after market hours for near-term triggers. (Key Stocks To Watch Today)

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.07 per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 0.09 per cent.

Here are latest updates on the markets today:

Nov 27, 2020 10:08 (IST) Market LIVE: Rupee Rises To 73.79 Against Dollar

The rupee strengthened to as high as 73.79 against the US dollar on Friday, as against its previous close of 73.91. It moved within a narrow range of 73.78-73.80, having started the day stronger at 73.78 compared to its previous close of 73.91. The rupee is down 3.38 per cent against the dollar so far this year.

Nov 27, 2020 09:58 (IST) Stock Market LIVE: Mid-, Small-Cap Stocks Rise

Broader markets moved higher in the first hour of trade.

Here's how the mid- and small-cap segment indices fared on bourses BSE and NSE:

S&P BSE Midcap: +1.27% S&P BSE SmallCap: +0.91% Nifty Midcap 100: +1.36% Nifty Smallcap 100: +0.68%

Nifty 500: +0.13%



Nov 27, 2020 09:49 (IST) Market LIVE Updates:: Market Breadth Favours Gains

Overall market breadth favoured gains with an advance-decline ratio of 2:1, as 1,290 shares rose on the BSE against 550 that fell. On the NSE, 1,179 scrips traded higher against 511 that moved lower.

Nov 27, 2020 09:38 (IST) Stock Market LIVE: Auto, Realty Shares Lead Gains; Bank, Metal Stocks Down

Here's how the NSE's sectoral indices fared:

Nifty Auto: +1.53% Nifty Realty: +1.10% Nifty Media: +0.97% Nifty Pharma: +0.71% Nifty PSU Bank: +0.50% Nifty FMCG: +0.37% Nifty IT: +0.19% Nifty Private Bank: +0.02% Nifty Financial Services: -0.08% Nifty Bank: -0.14% Nifty Metal: -0.35%

Nov 27, 2020 09:32 (IST) Market LIVE: Nifty Bank Edges Lower

The Nifty Bank -- which tracks stocks of 12 major lenders in the country, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank -- was down 0.14 per cent, having fluctuated between gains and losses. The 12-scrip index had moved within a range of 29,466.50-29,716.85, as against its previous close of 29,549.75.

Nov 27, 2020 09:22 (IST) Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Up Nearly 50 Points, Nifty Near 13,000 In Early Trade

At 9:20 am, the Sensex traded 49.23 points - or 0.11 per cent - higher at 44,308.97 while the Nifty was up 12.45 points - or 0.10 per cent - at 12,999.45.

Top Nifty Gainers

NTPC: +2.55% GAIL: +2.24% Tata Motors: +2.19% Britannia: +1.52% Asian Paints: +1.34%

Top Nifty Losers

Power Grid: -1.64% Hindalco: -1.07% JSW Steel: -0.75% Reliance Industries: -0.55% Dr Reddy's: -0.48% At 9:20 am, the Sensex traded 49.23 points - or 0.11 per cent - higher at 44,308.97 while the Nifty was up 12.45 points - or 0.10 per cent - at 12,999.45.

Nov 27, 2020 09:15 (IST) Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Opens Over 50 Points Higher, Nifty Above 13,000

The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 65.29 points - or 0.15 per cent - higher at 44,325.03 and the Nifty began the day at 13,012.05, up 25.05 points - or 0.19 per cent - from its previous close.

Nov 27, 2020 08:54 (IST) Official GDP Data To Be Released Today

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) likely shrank 8.8 per cent in the July-September period, following a record contraction of 23.9 per cent in the previous quarter, economists in a poll by news agency Reuters forecast.

The economy is likely to have shown signs of a pick-up in the quarter to September after a record contraction the previous quarter, and is expected to recover early next year on hopes of better consumer demand fed by progress on coronavirus vaccines.

Nov 27, 2020 08:52 (IST) Market LIVE: SGX Nifty Futures Rise 30 Points

The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) Nifty 50 benchmark index - rose 59.1 points, or 0.45 per cent, to touch 13,061.80 at the strongest level recorded ahead of the opening of Indian markets.

At 8:14 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 29.55 points - or 0.23 per cent - at 13,061.80.

The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) Nifty 50 benchmark index - rose 59.1 points, or 0.45 per cent, to touch 13,061.80 at the strongest level recorded ahead of the opening of Indian markets.