Sensex Surges Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 11,050; Infosys Rises Nearly 2% Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Twenty threeout of 30 BSE Sensex stocks started on a higher note

After hitting an all-time closing high on Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex opened the last day of the week on Friday on a positive note. The NSE Nifty50 index also opened in green amid positive global cues, as reported by news agency Reuters. The BSE index increased by 112.10 points or 0.31% to trade at 36,660.51 and the Nifty50 index rose 31.80 points or 0.29% per cent to trade at 11,055.00 in morning trade today. Asian shares were higher on Friday following gains on Wall Street overnight, as concerns over an escalating US trade war with China took a breather.

Twenty three out of 30 BSE Sensex stocks started on a higher note. Major gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack in the early session were Wipro (+1.61%), Infosys (+1.53%), Coal India (+1.23%), Adani Ports (+0.88%), Tata Steel (0.86%) and TCS (0.84%). Top laggards in the Sensex pack at the same time were Yes Bank (-0.12%), ICICI Bank (-0.15%), HDFC(-0.26%), Vedanta (-0.38%), ONGC (-0.44%) and SBIN (-0.99%).

Wipro (+3.06%), Coal India (+1.68%), Ultracemco (+1.38%), Infosys (+1.29%) and Larsen & Tourbo (+1.23%) led the pack of Nifty gainers while the main losers on the index in the morning session were Infratel (-3.61%), HCL Tech (-1.78%), UPL (-1.71%), SBIN (-1.31%) and Cipla (-1.12).

The shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd are in focus today as it accepted an investment offer from Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, capping a months-long bidding war for control of the firm that drew interest from domestic and international suitors. Infosys shares rose by nearly 2 per cent in the opening trade on both the indexes as the IT major is set to report its earnings for the April-June quarter post-market hours today.

In forex markets, Indian rupee strengthened by 23 paise to trade at a three-week high of 68.32 against the US dollar today.

Meanwhile, the official data released on Thursday showed that retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 5 per cent in June, from 4.87 per cent in the previous month.

On Thursday, the domestic stock indices closed on high notes. The Sensex on Thursday surpassed its previous record closing of 36,283.25 hit on January 29. The NSE's Nifty50 index settled above psychological mark of 11,000.