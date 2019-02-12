Sensex, Nifty Move In A Range Ahead Of Macroeconomic Data: 10 Things To Know

Share market today: Analysts awaited consumer inflation data due later in the day

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a mixed note, see-sawing between gains and losses ahead of release of key macroeconomic data. The S&P BSE Sensex moved in a range of 36,465-36,312 in early trade, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) moved between 10,910 and 10,862. Weakness in IT stocks offset the advances in energy stocks. At 9:54 am, the Sensex traded 68 points lower at 36,326, and the Nifty was at 10,876, down 12 points from the previous close.