Sensex Climbs Over 600 Points Amid Positive Global Cues, Nifty Trades Above 15,700

Sensex and Nifty started on a higher note today.

Indian equity benchmarks on Friday started in the green, extending their gains for the second straight session amid positive cues from the global markets. Asian shares surged today, tracking an overnight rise in Wall Street.

Trends on the Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX Nifty) indicated a higher start for the domestic indices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 604 points or 1.16 per cent to 52,870 in early session, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 175 points or 1.12 per cent up to trade at 15,732.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a strong note today as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.93 per cent and small-cap surged 1.26 per cent.

All the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Bank and Nifty FMCG were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 1.55 per cent and 1.17 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, IndusInd Bank was the top Nifty gainer as the stock soared 3.10 per cent to Rs 809.25. Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer Products, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were also among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,794 shares were advancing while 361 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Airtel, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Ultratech Cement, Tata Steel, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers.

Also, shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's biggest insurer and largest domestic financial investor, were up 0.56 per cent to trade at Rs 668.60.

In contrast, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints were trading in the red.

Sensex had jumped 443 points or 0.86 per cent to close at 52,266 on Thursday, while Nifty had moved 143 points or 0.93 per cent up to settle at 15,557.