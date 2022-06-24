Stocks To Watch: Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Tata Motors, Dish TV

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the domestic markets.

The domestic stock indices are likely to trade higher on Friday, taking cues from their Asian peers. Asian shares climbed today, tracking an overnight rise in U.S. markets. Japan's Nikkei moved 0.73 per cent higher, South Korea's KOSPI surged 2.18 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared 1.43 per cent.



Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange, also known as the SGX Nifty Futures, rose 52 points or 0.33 per cent to 15,643.80.

The 30-share BSE Sensex had jumped 443 points or 0.86 per cent to close at 52,266 on Thursday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 143 points or 0.93 per cent up to settle at 15,557.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker said it would hike prices of motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1 to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices. Hero MotoCorp sells a range of models, ranging from entry-level HF100 with prices starting at Rs 51,450, while Xpulse 200 4V tagged at Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

ONGC: ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), the wholly-owned subsidiary and overseas arm of the government-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), has made an oil discovery in Colombia, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said. The company has made an oil discovery in the recently drilled well, Urraca-IX, in CPO-5 block, Llanos Basin, Colombia.

Dish TV: A division bench of the Bombay High Court dismissed the petition filed by Dish TV's promoter group firm, seeking to restrain Yes Bank from voting at the DTH operator's extraordinary general meeting.

Tata Motors: The carmaker said it was investigating an "isolated thermal incident", after a video on social media showed the company's electric car engulfed in flames.

Vodafone Idea: The debt-ridden telecom operator has decided to defer payment of additional adjusted gross revenues of Rs 8,837 crore dues by a period of four years. Vodafone Idea is jointly promoted by UK-based Vodafone Group and India's Aditya Birla Group.

Further, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank and Sun TV are four stocks in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today.