Looking To Open An SBI Zero Balance Account? Here Are 5 Options

BSBD account can be opened by any individual provided he/she has valid KYC documents.

State Bank of India (SBI), country's largest lender, offers certain accounts where average monthly balance (AMB) rule is not applicable. These accounts do not require customers to maintain any particular minimum average balance. In other words, these bank accounts can be operated with zero balance. Average Monthly Balance (AMB) is the minimum average of deposits required by the bank customers in their savings bank accounts. Customers failing to meet the AMB requirements in a month have to bear certain penalty charges, noted SBI on its portal- sbi.co.in.