SBI's Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account: Interest Rates, Mode Of Operation, Other Details

SBI's BSBD account offers the same rate of interest as applicable to savings bank account

State Bank of India (SBI) offers certain accounts where average monthly balance (AMB) rule is not applicable. SBI's basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) account is a type of zero balance savings accounts and does not require customers to maintain any particular minimum average balance. This account can be opened by any individual provided he/she has valid KYC (Know Your Customer) documents. SBI's BSBD account is primarily meant for poorer sections of society to encourage them to start saving without any burden of charges or fees, said SBI.