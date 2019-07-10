SBI Home Loans Get Cheaper From Today: 10 Things To Know

SBI or State Bank of India has reduced its benchmark lending rates by five basis points or 0.05 per cent across all tenors. The new rate, effective from today, is the third reduction by SBI in this financial year, the country's largest lender said in a statement. SBI's reduction in marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) or minimum lending rate comes a day after Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das said he expects faster transmission of the three successive repo rate cuts. Repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks such as SBI.

With this MCLR cut, the reduction in the home loan rates since April 10, 2019 is 20 bps.

Here are 10 things to know about SBI's latest announcement on home loans:

The minimum lending rate, to which all loans are linked, now stands at 8.40 per cent, from 8.45 per cent earlier, the lender said in a statement. With this MCLR cut, the reduction in the home loan rates since April 10, 2019 is 20 bps. On Monday, Shaktikanta Das had said that after delivering three back-to-back rate cuts to the tune of 75 bps, RBI expects a quicker transmission by banks. Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had lowered key lending rate or repo rate by 25 basis points or 0.25 per cent to 5.75 per cent in June. That marked the third straight reduction of 25 basis points in the central bank's bi-monthly policy review. The RBI had also reduced the repo rate each in its policy reviews in February and April this year. After the 25 basis points repo rate cut in the June policy, Bank of Maharashtra, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank and IDBI Bank had reduced their benchmark lending rates by 5-10 basis points. The next meeting of the monetary policy committee is scheduled for August 5-9, when majority of analysts expect another rate cut, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Earlier, the bank had also introduced repo-linked home loan products. A repo rate-linked home loan means that any changes in the key interest rate by the central bank would be passed on directly to the customers. As on March 31, 2019, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs. 29 lakh crore. SBI commands around 35 per cent of market share in home loans and auto loans.

