SBI Introduces Repo Rate-Linked Home Loan. Here's What It Means For You

SBI home loan: State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced repo rate-linked home loans. SBI, the country's largest bank by assets, said in a statement last Friday that it would offer home loans linked to the repo rate from July 1, 2019. A repo rate-linked home loan would mean that any changes in the key interest rate by the central bank would be passed on directly to the customers.