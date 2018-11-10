SBI's Flexi Deposit Scheme: Eligibility, Interest Rates And Other Details

State Bank of India (SBI) offers the option of opening a flexi deposit account under it's personal banking portfolio. SBI's flexi deposit scheme is similar to recurring deposit (RD). However, in case of a flexi deposit, instead of a single fixed instalment every month, user can decide to vary his/her instalment amount and even the number of monthly within the annual sum defined, noted SBI on it's official website - sbi.co.in. The minimum instalment amount is Rs 500 for a year. The minimum deposit amount is Rs 5,000 and maximum deposit amount is Rs. 50,000 for a financial year.
In a SBI's flexi deposit account, deposits can be made anytime during a month and any number of times. The minimum tenor is 5 years and maximum is 7 years. The rate of interest is same as applicable to fixed deposits (FDs). Quarterly compound interest is also applicable, noted SBI.
Here are the interest rates applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:
|Maturity period (term)
|Interest rate with effect from July 30, 2018
|General public
|Senior citizen
|7 days to 45 days
|5.75
|6.25
|46 days to 179 days
|6.25
|6.75
|180 days to 210 days
|6.35
|6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
|6.4
|6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
|6.7
|7.2
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.75
|7.25
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.8
|7.3
|5 years and up to 10 years
|6.85
|7.35
|(Source: sbi.co.in)
In a SBI's flexi deposit account, premature withdrawal is also allowed. The rate applicable in case of premature withdrawal shall be 0.50% below the rate applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank, said SBI.
Tax deducted at source is also applicable, noted SBI. The penalty charges for non-deposit of monthly instalments amounts to Rs. 50 per financial year. With SBI's Flexi Deposit Scheme, customers can also get a host of facilities such as loan facility as applicable to term deposits and nomination facility.