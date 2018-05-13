NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
SBI's Flexi Deposit Scheme Explained in 10 Brief Points

For a financial year, the minimum deposit amount is Rs 5,000 and maximum deposit amount is Rs 50,000.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: May 13, 2018 17:41 IST
State Bank of India (SBI) offers Flexi Deposit Scheme for customers. This product is similar to recurring deposit (RD) but instead of a single fixed instalment every month, user can decide to vary his/her instalment amount and even the number of monthly within the annual sum defined, as mentioned on the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in. The minimum instalment amount is Rs 500. For a financial year, the minimum deposit amount is Rs 5,000 and maximum deposit amount is Rs 50,000.
10 things to know about SBI's Flexi Deposit Scheme:
  1. The minimum tenor is 5 years and maximum is 7 years.
  2. The rate of interest is same as applicable to term deposits. Quarterly compound interest is also applicable. (Also read: SBI Recurring Deposit Account: Interest Rate, Features, Conditions And Other Details)
  3. Premature withdrawal is also allowed. The rate applicable in case of premature withdrawal shall be 0.50% below the rate applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank, said SBI.
  4. Tax deducted at source is also applicable, stated SBI. (Also read: SBI Loyalty Car Loan Scheme: Things You Should Know Before You Apply)
  5. According to country's largest lender, Rs 50 penalty charge is charged for non-deposit of monthly instalments.
  6. Loan and nomination facilities are also applicable.
  7. Minimum instalment in a year is priced at Rs 500 to continue the account. (Also read: SBI ATM-Cum-Debit Card: SBI's Safety Message To Customers, Withdrawal Limit, Other Details)
  8. Deposits can be made anytime during a month and any number of times.
  10. Passbook is also available for this, informed SBI on it's official website.


