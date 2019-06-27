SBI ATM Cards: Features, Transaction Limits, Cash Withdrawal Charges And More

SBI offers many services to its customers through its ATMs.

State Bank of India or SBI has a network of more than 50,000 ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) in the country, according to it's website - sbi.co.in. The lender offers several types of debit cards such as SBI Classic Debit Card, SBI Global International Debit Card, SBI My Card International Debit card and SBI Gold International Debit Card. These ATM-cum-debit cards can be used at any of SBI's group ATMs, which include the ATMs of State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore.

Given below are key things to know about SBI ATM-Cum-Debit cards:

Services offered

SBI offers many services to its customers through its ATMs. These include cash withdrawal, 'fast cash' - a cash withdrawal option wherein the user gets to choose from a list of pre-defined values, PIN change, balance enquiry, mini-statement, cheque book request and utility bill payment, according to its website. The user can also register for IMPS or Inter-mobile Mobile Payment System service at State Bank of India ATMs. SBI ATMs also offer the option of recharging the mobile prepaid connection. Cheque book request can also be send via ATMs. These ATM cards can also be used to pay the utility bills.

Transaction limits

The SBI ATM cards enable customers to make cash withdrawals up to a certain limit. For example, SBI's Global International debit card allows customers to withdraw up to Rs 40,000 per day, and make online transactions up to Rs 75,000 per day, according to the bank's website.

Here are the transaction limits applicable to the Classic Debit card, according to the SBI website:

State Bank Classic Debit Card Domestic Daily Cash Limit at ATMs Minimum Rs. 100/- Maximum Rs. 20,000/- Daily Point of Sales/Online transaction limit Minimum No such limit Maximum Rs. 50,000/-

Here are the transaction limits applicable to the SBI Global International Debit card, according to the bank's website:

SBI Global International Debit Card Domestic International Daily Cash Limit at ATMs Minimum Rs. 100/- Varies from ATM to ATM Maximum Rs. 40,000/- Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 40,000/- Daily Point of Sales/ Online Transaction Limit Minimum No such limit No such limit but subject to local regulations. Maximum Rs. 75,000/- PoS Transaction Limit: Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 75,000/- Online Transaction Limit: Maximum per transaction and per month limit of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 50,000/-, available only at select international online websites.

Here are the transaction limits applicable to the My Card International Debit card, according to the SBI website:

SBI My Card International Debit Card Domestic International Daily Cash Limit at ATMs Minimum Rs. 100/- Varies from ATM to ATM Maximum Rs. 40,000/- Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 40,000/- Daily Point of Sales/ Online Transaction Limit Minimum No such limit No such limit but subject to local regulations. Maximum Rs. 75,000/- PoS Transaction Limit: Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 75,000/- Online Transaction Limit: Maximum per transaction and per month limit of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 50,000/-, available only at select international online websites.



ATM card charges

Customers are charged for transactions at ATMs over and above the mandated numbers of free transactions. On top of this, SBI also charges an annual maintenance fee on possession of an ATM card.

Here are some of the charges applicable to the SBI Classic Debit card:

Particulars Charges* Issuance Charges Nil Annual Maintenance Charges Rs 125/- plus GST Card Replacement Charges Rs 300/- plus GST

Here are the different types of charges levied by SBI from its customers using the Global International Debit card:

Particulars Charges* Issuance Charges Nil Annual Maintenance Charges Rs 175/- plus GST Card Replacement Charges Rs 300/- plus GST

Here are the different types of the charges applicable to SBI My Card International Debit card:

Particulars Charges Issuance Charges Rs. 250 + GST Annual Maintenance Charges Rs. 175/- plus GST per annum from the second year of issue. Card Replacement Charges There will be no replacement Card issued against your lost “My Card” Debit Card. However, you can apply for a fresh “My Card” Debit Card against an issuance charge of Rs.250/- plus GST.

While transacting via an ATM-cum-debit card, customers often forget hiding their password, which may lead to a fraud. In order to prevent such instances, SBI recommends that customers should conduct ATM transactions in complete privacy.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.