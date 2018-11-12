10 Things You Should Know For Conducting Safe ATM Transactions

You should always sign on the reverse of the card immediately on receipt, says SBI.

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, keeps reminding its customers about safe banking practices. While transacting via an ATM-cum-debit card, customers often forget hiding their password, which may lead to a fraud. In order to prevent such instances, SBI recommends that customers should conduct ATM transactions in complete privacy. In case an unauthorised transaction happens via the ATM-cum-debit card, customers should immediately inform the bank, says SBI, among a set of guidelines it has recommended in order to keep ATM transactions safe and secure.

Here are 10 things that you should do to conduct ATM transactions safely:

1. You should always sign on the reverse of the card immediately on receipt, says SBI.

2. In addition to changing your ATM PIN regularly, you should never keep the PIN with the debit card or write on it. You should always memorize it, says SBI on sbi.co.in.

3. Do not provide ATM card and PIN details to anyone, including the bank/Indian Banks' Association/RBI/government agency/family/friends, etc. The bank or any other institution will never ask for this information.

(Also Read: New Cash Withdrawal Limit On SBI Classic Card Takes Effect From Tomorrow - 10 Points)

4. When transacting in the ATM room, do not let strangers come in to the room or take their help to complete the transactions.

5. You should hide the keypad while keying in your PIN at ATM/POS (point of sale) terminals. A POS terminal is an electronic device used for processing of card payments at retail locations.

6. You should not throw your transaction slip in the ATM room as it contains account information.

(Also Read: Here's How Much ATM Transactions Cost After You Exhaust Limit)

7. Before moving out of the room, always wait till the ATM returns to idle mode and the green light blinks.

8. You should always insist on swiping your card in your presence in hotels/shops/malls, etc. You should never swipe your card at POS machines kept at unknown temporary stalls.

9. In case you lose your ATM card, you need to hotlist it immediately by calling 1800 425 3800 or 1800 11 22 11, said SBI. You should block and destroy your old card, when you get a new one. You should register your mobile number at the bank branch to get SMS alerts for all transactions.

(Also Read: ATM Charges Levied By Key Lenders For Transactions And Other Services)

10. If cash is not dispensed and ATM does not display "cash out" you should report to the bank on the number mentioned in the notice board, SBI says.