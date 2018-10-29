New Cash Withdrawal Limit On SBI Classic Card To Take Effect In 2 Days: 10 Things To Know

From Wednesday, SBI Classic debit card users will be able to take out a maximum of Rs 20,000/day from ATM

Customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) cannot withdraw more than Rs 20,000 a day, from Wednesday, October 31. The cash withdrawal limit on the SBI Classic debit card has been halved from Rs 40,000 amid growing concern over the cloning of ATM cards, the country's largest bank had said earlier this month. In the festival season, the SBI decision is expected to impact more than 42 crore bank customers, reported the Press Trust of India (PTI).