Amid ATM Cash Crunch, SBI Urges Customers To Use PoS Machines For Withdrawal

Amid the cash crunch faced by the country, State Bank of India (SBI) today allowed customers to withdraw money via PoS machines. The largest lender of the country said that it is providing facilities of cash through 'Cash@POS' to ease the liquidity deficit. Cash@POS (point of sale) is a facility using which debit card holders can withdraw cash by swiping their debit/prepaid cards at SBI POS terminals at merchant locations. As per the guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), customers can withdraw Rs 1,000 in Tier I and Tier II cities whereas Rs 2,000 can be withdrawn in Tier 3 to Tier 6 cities per day per card. "Debit card holders of SBI and all other banks can withdraw cash from PoS machines installed by SBI across various merchant locations. Presently, the bank will not be charging any fees", said the state-run bank in a press release.PoS machines are installed with various vendors. It is an electronic device used to process card payments at retail locations.