RBI Puts Curbs On Mumbai-Based City Co-operative Bank, Limits Withdrawals

The City Co-operative Bank will also have to take prior approval from the central bank before it can accept fresh deposits, disburse loans, make any investment, or borrow funds, the RBI said.
The central bank however said that the "issue of the directions by the Reserve Bank should not, per se, be construed as cancellation of banking licence by the Reserve Bank. The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves."
Comments
The RBI said it may consider modifications of these directions depending upon circumstances.
According to City Co-operative Bank's website, as on March 2016, its deposit base was Rs 534 crore and it had advances of Rs 363 crore. Its net non-performing assets stood at 8.84 per cent of advances.