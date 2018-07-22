NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
SpiceJet's 'Mega Monsoon Sale' Extended Till July 22, Offers Flight Tickets From Rs. 999

SpiceJet is also offering 20 per cent discount on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other add-ons.

Aviation | | Updated: July 22, 2018 11:36 IST
Travel period on SpiceJet's offer starts from July 23 and ends on October 8, 2018.

SpiceJet's 'Mega Monsoon sale' has been extended till July 22, 2018, said the carrier on its official website - spicejet.com. Under its monsoon sale, the airline is offering direct domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 999. The travel period on the offer starts from July 23 and ends on October 8, 2018. SpiceJet is also offering 20 per cent discount on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other add-ons. However,  the offer is available only on bookings made through airline's official website. The promo code for the additional discount offer is ADDON20.

Key things to know about SpiceJet's 'Mega Monsoon sale' :

1. SpiceJet's disocunt offer is applicable on one-way fares only.

2. This offer, however, cannot be clubbed with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings.

(SpiceJet's 'Mega Monsoon sale': Promo code for the additional discount offer is ADDON20)

3. Fares are refundable with a nominal cancellation charge, said the airline. The tickets booked under the offer are changeable with a nominal fee and fare adjustment.

4. The promo code is applicable only on direct domestic flights and black-out dates are applicable on the offer. 

5. Under the additional offer, SpiceJet is providing up to 20 per cent discount only on the add-on product being bought. All other applicable charges are payable by the passenger, said the airline.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways has also come up with a discount offer on domestic and international flight tickets. Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on international flight tickets, which is applicable on base fare in the premiere and economy category. On the domestic front, Jet Airways is offering up to 25 per cent discount on base fare in economy on select flights.

