Jet Airways Offers Up To 30% Discount On International, Domestic Flight Tickets. Details Here

Jet Airways is offering up to 25% discount on domestic flight tickets on base fare.

Jet Airways has come up with a discount offer on domestic and international flight tickets, said the country's second largest airline on its official website -- jetairways.com. Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount, which is applicable on base fare in the premiere and economy category. On the domestic front, Jet Airways is offering up to 25 per cent discount on base fare in economy on select flights. To avail Jet Airways' discount offer, customers need to purchase flight tickets between July 17 to July 23, 2018 and commence travel on or after July 17.

Jet Airways offer on international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on flight tickets on destinations across its international network and to select destinations in Europe on flights operated by the airline, and its codeshare partners, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

A codeshare is an arrangement between two airlines (airline A & airline B) whereby airline A will market and sell the flights of airline B as though they were the flights of airline A and / or vice versa.

Jet Airways offer is applicable on one way and return journeys and on select booking classes. However, the offer is not applicable for travel to Toronto and on one-way journey in economy from Kolkata to Dhaka. Also, travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, 2018, said the airline.

Jet Airways offer on domestic flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways is offering up to 25 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets on base fare in economy on select flights. One can commence travel on or after July 17, 2018, said Jet Airways.

Other offers on flight tickets from rivals

AirAsia is offering up to 30 per cent on flight tickets for Amritsar.

IndiGo is offering flight tickets for surat from Rs 1,999.