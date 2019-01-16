Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 10,900: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Wednesday: The gains on Dalal Street were led by banking, metal and realty stocks.

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a positive note tracking heavy buying by domestic institutional investors after the government said that the country's trade deficit had narrowed to a 10-month low.The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 143.7 points to touch 36,462.03, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange surged by 41.35 points to 10,928.15. The gains on Dalal Street were led by banking, metal and realty stocks.