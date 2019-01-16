NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 10,900: 10 Things To Know

Heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank contributed the most to the advances on the Sensex.

Share markets on Wednesday: The gains on Dalal Street were led by banking, metal and realty stocks.

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a positive note tracking heavy buying by domestic institutional investors after the government said that the country's trade deficit had narrowed to a 10-month low.The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 143.7 points to touch 36,462.03, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange surged by 41.35 points to 10,928.15. The gains on Dalal Street were led by banking, metal and realty stocks.
10 things to know about stock markets today:
  1. Heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank contributed the most to the advances on the Sensex.
  2. At 10:25 am, the 30-share Sensex traded 78.29 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 36,396.62, and the Nifty was at 10,908.35, up 21.55 points or 0.20 per cent from the previous close.
  3. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Grasim Industries, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Infratel, trading between 1.18 and 3.42 per cent higher. The Nifty PSU bank index was up 1.11 per cent at that time.
  4. According to traders, despite weakness in global markets, investor's mood on Dalal Street was positive on news that declining imports had narrowed the trade deficit to ten-month low of $13.08 billion in December 2018 as against $14.2 billion in the same month previous year. However, gains were capped as exports grew at the slowest pace in three months at 0.34 per cent in December, traders were quoted as saying in news agency Press Trust of India report.    
  5. "The recent stock market action is indicative of bull market action, shrugging off bad news and moving higher on good news," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.   
  6. "With expectations for a rate cut rising, improving recoveries on bad loans, and rising domestic SIP flows, we expect investors to look past disappointing news flow," he said.
  7.  Global investor sentiment, on the other hand, was cautious on Wednesday after British Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal to leave the European Union was overwhelmingly rejected by MPs, triggering a no-confidence motion against her government and leaving the country with no plans for Brexit on March 29. This is the biggest defeat for a sitting British government in history.    
  8. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off a touch, having swung up on Tuesday after Chinese officials came out in force to signal more measures to stabilise a slowing economy.    
  9. The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated by 13 paise against the dollar to 70.92 on Wednesday. 
  10. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 159.60 crore Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 417.44 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.  

(With inputs from agencies)



Share MarketsStock markets

