NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Trade Deficit Narrows To 10-Month Low As Gold Imports Fall

Gold imports declined by 24.33 per cent to $2.56 billion in December last year as against $3.39 billion in the same month of 2017.

Economy | | Updated: January 15, 2019 18:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Trade Deficit Narrows To 10-Month Low As Gold Imports Fall

In November, the trade deficit was $16.67 billion.


New Delhi: 

Trade deficit narrowed to $13.08 billion in December, the lowest in 10 months, due to a fall in gold imports, the trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. In November, the trade deficit was $16.67 billion.

In December, merchandise exports rose 0.34 per cent from a year earlier to $27.93 billion, while imports fell 2.44 per cent to $41.01 billion, data showed.

Gold imports declined by 24.33 per cent to $2.56 billion in December last year as against $3.39 billion in the same month of 2017, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Trade deficitExportsImport bill

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kumbh Mela Makar SankrantiHappy PongalIND vs AUSLive TVArmy DayHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizAustralian OpenRahul GandhiPM ModiInterim BudgetRedmi Note 7Mi TV

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top