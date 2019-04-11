Sensex Falls Over 100 Points From Day's High As Markets Give Up Early Gains

Advances in energy stocks supported the markets

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a higher note amid cautious trade, as concerns about global economic growth among investors led to weakness in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 64.07 points to 38,649.42 while the NSE Nifty moved to 11,604.20, up 19.90 points from the previous close. Advances in energy stocks supported the markets however weakness in IT counters kept the upside in check. Investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of key events due on Friday, say analysts.

At 9:52 am, the Sensex traded 21.92 points higher at 38,607.27 and the Nifty was at 11,593.60, up 9.30 points from the previous close.

Top gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Indian Oil, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Asian Paints, trading between 1.10 per cent and 2.23 per cent higher.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said the global economy is projected to grow 3.3 per cent this year, its slowest expansion since 2016. That marked the third downgrade by the global lender in its world economic outlook since since October.

The IMF said it expects the Indian economy to grow at 7.3 per cent in 2019, and 7.5 per cent in 2020, remaining the fastest growing major economy.

Equities in other Asian markets stepped back from near eight-month highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3 per cent after four straight days of gains took it to the highest since last August.

In a fresh escalation of trade tensions, US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on goods from the European Union even as the China-US trade dispute remains unresolved.

Back home, the government is due to release data on macroeconomic parameters such as consumer inflation and industrial production on Friday. On the same day, information technology majors TCS and Infosys will report their earnings for the March quarter.

(With agency inputs)

