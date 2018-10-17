Sensex Gives Up Most Gains To Close 383 Points Lower, Nifty At 10,453

Share market on Wednesday: Twenty three out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session in the red.

Snapping three sessions of gains, the domestic stock markets closed on a lower note on Wednesday, dragged by financial stocks such as Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd amid liquidity concerns. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 382.90 points or 1.09 per cent to end at 34,779.58. The Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) tanked 131.70 points or 1.24 per cent to settle at 10,453.05. Except FMCG and IT, all other sectoral indices witnessed heavy selling pressure led by auto, finance and banking counters. Overall sentiment was cautious as investors were on a wait-and-watch mode ahead of financial results from Reliance Industries, to be released later in the day, analysts said.

Twenty three out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session in the red. Prominent losers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Yes Bank (-6.85 per cent), Adani Ports (-5.41 per cent), Maruti (-3.79 per cent), Tata Motors (-3.40 per cent), Tata Steel (-3.39 per cent) and SBIN (-3.35 per cent). IIndiabulls Housing Finance (-13.37 per cent), Bajaj Finance (-6.97 per cent), Yes Bank (-6.39 per cent), Adani Ports (-5.80 per cent) and BPCL (-5.51 per cent) were the main losers on Nifty pack.

The domestic markets have been facing a liquidity crunch amid rising crude prices and depreciating rupee. The recent string of defaults by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on debt repayment has compounded worries."Markets were dragged lower by financials as liquidity fears were reignited. NBFC stocks were under pressure. News of one major NBFC having major exposure to a default rated real estate company spooked the markets", Viral Berawala, CIO, Essel Mutual Fund told NDTV.

In terms of stock-specific action, Dewan Housing Finance Corp closed 12.34 per cent down on BSE. Reliance Industries closed 1.27 per cent down, ahead of quarterly results. Hero MotoCorp Ltd closed 2.88 per cent down.

On the other hand, shares of Infosys Ltd closed 1.16 per cent up on BSE, after the company posted a better-than-expected profit for the September quarter.

Meanwhile, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,165.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,059.44 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data available on the BSE. Stock exchanges will remain closed on Thursday on account of 'Dussehra'.

