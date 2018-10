Infosys revenues grew 7.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

IT major Infosys reported September quarter net profit at Rs 4,110 crore, up 13.8 per cent as compared to the last quarter that ended June. The net profit grew 10.3 per cent over the Rs 3,726 crore posted in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenues grew 17.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis and 7.7 per cent on a sequential basis at Rs 20,609 crore.

Infosys declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, which will be paid on October 30, it said in a statement.