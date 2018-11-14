Sensex Gains Over 150 Points, Nifty Above 10,600

Technical charts suggest that Nifty may head towards the 10,900-mark.

The domestic stock markets opened in the green amid a crash in crude oil prices on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex started at 35,330.14 against its last close of 35,144.49. The Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,634.90 as compared to Tuesday's close of 10,582.50. In the first few minutes of trade, the 30-share Sensex was at 35,318.51, up 174.02 points or 0.50 per cent, and the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,636.05, with a gain of 53.55 points or 0.51 per cent.

According to provisional data from NSE, domestic institutional investors bought net equities worth Rs 335.78 crore on Tuesday.

"After placing a bottom near the psychological level of 10,000 Nifty marched towards northern trajectory. In the recent scenario after a consolidation, renewed strength is clearly observed on the daily charts. We are of the opinion that the Nifty is initially heading towards 10,900-mark," said Dyaneshwar Padwal, AVP Technical Analyst, KIFS Trade Capital.

In the global markets, oil prices struggled for traction after sinking on worries about weakening world demand and oversupply, while global shares sagged with slowing growth concerns overshadowing potential positives such as progress in the Brexit saga.

US crude futures dived 7 per cent the previous day, suffering their biggest one-day loss in more than three years. The contracts last stood at $55.38 per barrel for a loss of 0.55 per cent, following a descent to a one-year low of $54.75 overnight. Brent crude was down 0.2 per cent at $65.33 per barrel.

Concerns about global growth pushed MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.4 per cent. (With Reuters inputs)