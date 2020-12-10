Sensex Falls Over 350 Points, Nifty Slips Below 13,400 As Markets Halt Rally

At 10:10 am, the Sensex traded 359.03 points, or 0.78 per cent, lower at 45,744.47, while the Nifty was down 124.80 points, or 0.92 per cent, at 13,404.30. (Track Sensex, Nifty Here)

UPL, Tata Motors, Indian Oil, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel, trading between 2.31 per cent and 13.86 per cent lower, were the worst hit among 43 laggards in the Nifty basket of 50 shares. On the other hand, Nestle, Maruti Suzuki and Titan, up 0.69-1.51 per cent each, were the top gainers in the index.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Infosys were the biggest drags on Sensex. (Also Read: Reliance Industries, IRCTC, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Prudential In Focus Today)

On Wednesday, both indices had risen more than 1 per cent to close at record highs, riding on optimism around COVID-19 vaccines and foreign fund inflows. (Read Full Story)

Analysts awaited macroeconomic data for near-term cues. According to a poll by news agency Reuters, consumer inflation likely stood at 7.10 per cent in November, but remained above the Reserve Bank of India's target amid high food and petrol prices. Official data is due on Monday.

Meanwhile, the country's drug regulator said on Wednesday that it needed more data to make a decision on emergency authorisation for vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech.

Global markets eased from record highs on Thursday as stalled US stimulus talks and a selloff in tech stocks hurt investor sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.30 per cent lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 was also down 0.30 per cent.

A 1.90 per cent fall in Facebook shares drive a nearly 2 per cent drop in the technology stocks-heavy US benchmark Nasdaq Composite on Wednesday, after US regulators filed lawsuits alleging the company used its dominance to buy or crush rivals, harming competition.