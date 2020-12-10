Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, IRCTC, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Prudential In Focus Today

Stocks In News Today: S&P revised its outlook on Tata Steel to "stable".

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a negative note, halting a rally that pushed the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index above the 46,000 mark for the first time ever, riding on optimism around COVID-19 vaccines backed by foreign fund inflows. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 benchmark index - fell 72.90 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 13,504.00 at the weakest level recorded ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:48 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 118.9 points, or 0.88 per cent, at 13,458.00.

Global markets eased from record highs as stalled US stimulus talks and a selloff in tech stocks weighed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.30 per cent lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 was also down 0.30 per cent.

A near 2 per cent drop in the Nasdaq on Wednesday was driven by a 1.90 per cent fall in Facebook shares after US regulators filed lawsuits alleging the company used its dominance to buy or crush rivals, harming competition.

British and European futures slipped marginally in Asia, with FTSE futures and EuroSTOXX 50 futures down 0.10 per cent. The S&P 500 futures were up 0.10 per cent.

Here are some stocks to watch in Thursday's (December 10) session:

IRCTC

Maruti Suzuki

Reliance Industries

ICICI Prudential