Sensex Gains Over 250 Points, Nifty Hits 11,450; ITC, Vedanta Rise 2%

Stock Market on Friday: Asian shares won a modest reprieve on Friday.

The domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a green note, supported by broadly positive cues from the global markets. At 9:45 am, the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 37,920.66, up 257.10 points or 0.68 per cent and the broader Nifty50 was at 11,455.40, with a gain of 70.35 points or 0.62 per cent.According to market observers, healthy buying activity can be seen in banking, auto and metal stocks. Asian shares won a modest reprieve on Friday after China and the United States agreed to hold their first trade talks since June next week and as the Turkish lira extended gains from its record low earlier this week.

Major gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack in opening trade were Vedanta (+2.25%), ITC (+1.68%), Tata Steel (+1.45%), Yes Bank (+1.27%), SBIN (+1.11%) and Tata Motors (+1.00%). Grasim (+2.05%), Hindalco (+2.01%), Vedanta (+1.96%), Tata Steel (+1.74%) and Infratel (+1.46%) were leading the pack of Nifty gainers in early trade.

The Indian rupee closed below the 70-mark for the first time on Thursday. The fall in Indian currency was due to strong US dollar demand amid growing concerns over widening trade deficit. Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee expressed their concerns about meeting the medium-term inflation target.

Oil prices were on the defensive, on a weakening outlook for crude demand despite their gains on Thursday thanks in part to a recovery in global shares. India's crude oil import bill is likely to jump by about $26 billion in 2018-19 as rupee dropping to a record low has made buying of oil from overseas costlier, government officials said on Thursday.

On the other hand, top laggards on the BSE index in morning trade were Hindustan Unilever (-0.01%), HDFC (-0.15%), Wipro (-0.27%), Bharti Airtel (-0.56%) and Bajaj Auto (-0.61%). Main losers on the NSE index in the morning session were Bharti Airtel (-0.46%), Tech Mahindra (-0.44%), Bajaj Auto (-0.43%), GAIL (-0.42%) and Wipro (-0.32%).

Meanwhile, domestic stock markets closed Thursday's session on a negative note. The S&P BSE Sensex tripped by 188.44 points to end at 37,663.56. The NSE's Nifty50 index settled at 11,385.05.