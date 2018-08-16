Sensex Sheds 188 Points, Nifty Settles At 11,385; Kotak Bank, Vedanta Lead Losses

Stock markets today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, the biggest drag on the NSE index, fell nearly 4 per cent.

Domestic stock markets closed Thursday's session on a negative note. The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 188.44 points, or 0.50 per cent, to end at 37,663.56. The NSE's Nifty50 index tripped 50.05 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 11,385.05. The equity indices were dragged down on mixed cues from global markets. Weakness in financials and materials were offset by gains in IT stocks after the Indian rupee hit a fresh low against the US dollar. The rupee fell to an all-time low of 70.32 against the dollar in opening deals as sentiment weakened after July trade deficit widened and as the U.S. dollar continued to strengthen against Asian peers.

Top laggards on the BSE index were Kotak Bank, Vedanta, HDFC, Wipro, Tata Steel and Larsen & Tourbo, ending between 1.47 per cent and 3.57 per cent lower. SBI, Reliance, HDFC, Kotak Bank majorly contributed to the losses in Sensex. Prominent losers on NSE index were Kotak Bank, Vedanta, IndiabUlls Housing Finance, Zeel and HDFC, ending with losses of between 2.54 per cent and 3.52 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, the biggest drag on the NSE index, fell nearly 4 per cent to its lowest in 12 weeks after the central bank said on Tuesday that the private lender's preference shares issue to dilute promoter shareholding was not acceptable.

The NSE banking index slipped 0.2 per cent with HDFC Bank, HDFC and Indusind Bank adding to the losses. Reliance Industries dropped nearly one per cent after it declared force major on gasoline exports from its Jamnagar site. ONGC Ltd, down 0.7 per cent, and Reliance were the top losers in the Nifty energy index, which fell 0.5 per cent.

On the other hand, major gainers in the Sensex pack were Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto, rising between 0.81 per cent and 3.16 per cent. GAIL, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Lupin and Infosys (rising between 1.55 per cent and 3.74 per cent) led the gains in Nifty.

Information technology stocks such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies were among the top gainers on the indexes, adding between 0.65 per cent and 1.3 per cent, on a weaker rupee. The Nifty IT index was up 0.5 per cent. (With agencies inputs)