Sensex, Nifty Cautious Amid Mixed Global Cues; Metals, Pharma Fall

The domestic stock markets opened the trading session on Tuesday on a cautious note amid mixed global cues and a fall in crude oil prices. At 9: 16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 36,314.32, down 9.45 points or 0.03 per cent while the broader Nifty50 was flat at 10,937.20 level. Hindustan Unilever, which reported a 19 per cent rise in its June quarter net profit, traded 0.48 per cent lower.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.5 per cent lower, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow edged up 0.2 per cent but the S&P 500 lost 0.1 per cent

Crude prices slumped more than 4 per cent on Monday, with Brent futures reaching a three-month low of $71.52 a barrel, as Libyan ports reopened and traders eyed potential supply increases by Russia and other producers.

According to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), foreign portfolio investors sold net equities worth Rs 625.68 crore on Monday. Domestic institutional investors also sold shares worth

Rs 70.3 crore. (With Reuters Inputs)