NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Tanks Over 500 Points, Nifty Below 11,000: 10 Points

Share Market on Monday: Mahindra and Mahindra, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank were the top five Sensex laggards.

Market | | Updated: September 24, 2018 12:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Tanks Over 500 Points, Nifty Below 11,000: 10 Points

Stock Market on Monday: Thirty-seven Nifty stocks out of a total of 50 were in the red.

The domestic equity markets extended their weakness by the afternoon session on Monday even as the government tried to calm investors worried over liquidity concerns of non-banking finance companies or NBFCs. At its day's low so far, the S&P BSE Sensex touched a level of 36,239.57 and the Nifty of 10,946.05. At 12:38 pm, the 30-share Sensex was at 36,295.26, with a loss of 546.34 points or 1.48 per cent and the Nifty50 at 10,967.55, down 175.55 points or 1.58 per cent.
Here are 10 things to know about the fall in markets on Monday:
  1. Losing between 3.84-5.77 per cent, Mahindra and Mahindra, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank were the top five Sensex laggards.
  2. Thirty-seven Nifty stocks out of a total of 50 were in the red. All sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange traded in the red, led by losses in PSU banking and financial stocks. Nifty PSU Bank lost 2.59 per cent, Nifty Financial Services 3.05 per cent, Nifty Realty 5.41 per cent and Nifty auto 3.74 per cent.
  3. Markets witnessed high volatility as India VIX - the gauge of volatility on the NSE - gained 6.32 per cent.
  4. "There are liquidity concerns ... financial stocks led the rally and now they are dragging the markets and it has a domino effect on sectors such as real estate and autos," AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, was quoted as saying in a report by news agency Reuters.
  5. Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the government would take all measures to ensure adequate liquidity for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and mutual funds. "The government will take all measures to ensure that adequate liquidity is maintained/provided to the NBFCs, the mutual funds and the SMEs," Mr Jaitley tweeted.
  6. Meanwhile, the rupee weakened 29 paise to 72.49 against the US dollar in early trade.
  7. Asian shares eased in holiday-thinned trading and the safe haven yen gained as China cancelled upcoming tariff talks with the United States, while oil prices jumped after top producers including Russia ruled out boosting crude output, reported Reuters.
  8. US stock futures were a touch weaker while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3 per cent.
  9. Australian shares fell 0.25 per cent and New Zealand's benchmark index faltered 0.6 per cent. Most of the action was in currencies as financial markets in major Asian centres Japan, China and South Korea were closed for a holiday.
  10. On Friday, the Sensex closed 279 points lower at 36,841 while the Nifty ended at 11,143, down 91.25 points. (With agencies inputs)


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SensexNiftyBSE

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sikkim's AirportKakdwip flyoverTamil NewsNews in BanglaPetrol PriceLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWeight LossAmit Shah

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top