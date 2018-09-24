Sensex Tanks Over 500 Points, Nifty Below 11,000: 10 Points

Stock Market on Monday: Thirty-seven Nifty stocks out of a total of 50 were in the red.

The domestic equity markets extended their weakness by the afternoon session on Monday even as the government tried to calm investors worried over liquidity concerns of non-banking finance companies or NBFCs. At its day's low so far, the S&P BSE Sensex touched a level of 36,239.57 and the Nifty of 10,946.05. At 12:38 pm, the 30-share Sensex was at 36,295.26, with a loss of 546.34 points or 1.48 per cent and the Nifty50 at 10,967.55, down 175.55 points or 1.58 per cent.