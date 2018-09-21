Wild Day On Dalal Street: Sensex Closes 279 Points Lower, Nifty Gives Up 11,150

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd plunged as much as 20 per cent to its lowest since April 17, 2017.

Domestic stock markets nosedived on Friday, before recovering most of those losses towards the end of the session. BSE benchmark index Sensex closed 279 points, or 0.8 per cent, to close at 36,841 while the NSE Nifty settled 91.25 points to settle at 11,143. During the session, the equity indices plunged 3 per cent amid a sharp selloff across sectors, led by banking and financial services shares. Top laggards on the Nifty 50 were Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Bajaj Finance, closing with losses of 29.5 per cent, 8.5 per cent and 4.3 per cent respectively.

Here are five things to know:

1. Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) closed 45 per cent lower, leading the losses in the NBFC and housing finance pack. Earlier on Friday, DHFL shares fell as much as 55 per cent to hit their lowest intraday level recorded since January 23, 2017.

2. Losses in Yes Bank, which declined the most among banking stocks, came two days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed Rana Kapoor to continue as the private sector bank's managing director and CEO till January 31, 2019 and asked him to step down after the end of that term.

3. The Nifty Bank declined 2.6 per cent. PNB, Bank of Baroda and and IDFC Bank finished between 3.5 per cent and 7.6 per cent lower.

4. Shares in non-banking financial companies, especially housing finance companies, triggered a panic selloff in the sector, according to analysts. "Now the fear has started to come into the market. Once strength is gone, it will not recover fast," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets.

5. Overall breadth of the market was sharply negative, with 2,106 stocks on the NSE finishing the day lower against 586 advancers.

(With inputs from agencies)