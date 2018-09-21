Sensex Gains Some Ground After Plunging 1,100 Points: 10 Things To Know

The broader Nifty50 cracked below 11,000 today.

Domestic stock markets nosedived during Friday's trading session. BSE benchmark index Sensex plunged as much as 1,127 points to hit an intraday low of 35,993, dragged by a heavy selloff in shares of banking and financial services. The Sensex slipped below the 36,000 mark for the first time since June 28. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty tumbled 367 points to touch 10,886, a level last seen on July 10. Analysts said panic selling in non-banking financial companies amid fears of outflows led to the sharp fall. The indices, however, recovered some ground in late afternoon deals. At 2:33 pm, the Sensex was trading 640 points lower at 36,480, while the Nifty was down 202 points at 11,031.