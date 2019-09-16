Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Sharply Lower Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a sharply weak note, as indicated by the SGX Nifty futures which were last seen trading 111.00 points - or 1.00 per cent - lower at 11,000.00 on the Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India. Equities in other Asian markets moved little, with Japan shut for a public holiday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a tick lower, Australian shares were down 0.1 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI was a tad higher. Oil prices surged to six-month highs on Monday while Wall Street futures fell and safe-haven bets returned after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's crude facilities knocked out more than 5 per cent of global oil supply. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - soared 13 per cent to $68.06 after earlier rising to $71.95. E-Minis for the S&P 500 were off 0.4 per cent while those for the Dow eased 0.3 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.76 per cent and 0.85 per cent higher, clocking a gain of 1.09 per cent and 1.18 per cent respectively for the holiday-shortened week.

Here's what to expect from the financial share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today: