Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Sharply Lower Today

LIVE market updates: The SGX Nifty was last seen trading 111 points lower at 11,000
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a sharply weak note, as indicated by the SGX Nifty futures which were last seen trading 111.00 points - or 1.00 per cent - lower at 11,000.00 on the Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India. Equities in other Asian markets moved little, with Japan shut for a public holiday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a tick lower, Australian shares were down 0.1 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI was a tad higher. Oil prices surged to six-month highs on Monday while Wall Street futures fell and safe-haven bets returned after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's crude facilities knocked out more than 5 per cent of global oil supply. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - soared 13 per cent to $68.06 after earlier rising to $71.95. E-Minis for the S&P 500 were off 0.4 per cent while those for the Dow eased 0.3 per cent.
On Friday, the Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.76 per cent and 0.85 per cent higher, clocking a gain of 1.09 per cent and 1.18 per cent respectively for the holiday-shortened week.
Here's what to expect from the financial share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Clear Signs Of Improvement In Industrial Production: Nirmala Sitharaman
Separate official data last Thursday showed growth in industrial production was at 4.3 per cent in July, as against 2 per cent the previous month. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that there have been clear signs of improvement in the industrial production.
"In spite of all the worries that industrial production indicators showed in the fourth quarter of 2018-19... we see a clear sign of revival in the first quarter of 2019-20 and in July," she said, while announcing a slew of measures to boost exports as well as affordable housing.
Wholesale Inflation Data To Be Released Today
The government is due to release data on wholesale inflation at noon. Separate official data last week showed consumer inflation stood at 3.21 per cent in August - the highest level recorded since October last year. Consumer inflation data led to hopes of one more rate cut by the RBI in its upcoming bi-monthly review due in October.
Government Measures To Help Revive: FICCI
The latest measures announced by the Finance Minister in the field of real estate and exports would help provide stimulus to the slowing economy, said Sandip Somany, president of industry body FICCI. "These new measures will provide much-needed stimulus to boost the Indian economy that is now facing the slowdown," he said.
A Rs 10,000-Crore Special Window To Drive Affordable Housing
The Finance Minister also announced a special window of Rs. 10,000 crore to boost affordable and middle-income housing. The government will make funding available for "net worth positive" housing projects that are not in a bankruptcy process or classified as non-performing assets (NPAs), Nirmala Sitharaman said.
The measures were announced as part of a third instalment of steps within three weeks to boost the economy, which grew at its slowest pace in six years in the first quarter of the current financial year.
Government Announces Steps To Push Exports Over Weekend Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
on Saturday announced a slew of measures aimed at boosting exports, including a new scheme to incentivise exporters and a higher insurance cover to banks lending for exports. Announcing easier rules for lending to priority sectors, Nirmala Sitharaman said the measures could lead to export credit rising by Rs. 36,000 crore to Rs. 68,000 crore.
SGX Nifty Indicates Sharply Lower Opening For Domestic Share Markets
Domestic stock markets are likely to start the session sharply lower, as indicated by the SGX Nifty futures trading on the Singapore Exchange. At 8:54 am, the SGX Nifty traded 108.50 points - or 0.98 per cent - lower at 11,002.50. Equities in other Asian markets were subdued, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.33 per cent while the Japan market was shut for a holiday.