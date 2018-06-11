NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex Rises For Second-Session, Nifty Settles At 10,786; Bharti Airtel Rises Over 3%

Sentiments were also lifted by gains in Asian stocks ahead of key summit between US President Donald Trump's and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Market | | Updated: June 11, 2018 16:19 IST
S&P BSE Sensex gained 39.80 points or 0.11 per cent and closed at 35,483.47 on Monday while NSE Nifty gained 19.30 points or 0.18 per cent and closed at 10,786.95. Stock markets ended positive today for second session. Optimistic buying in blue-chip stocks ahead of release of industrial production data drove stocks higher, particularly in early trade today. Retail inflation data for May is scheduled to be released on Tuesday. Sentiments were also lifted by gains in Asian stocks ahead of key summit between US President Donald Trump's and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Markets were also driven by state-run lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI) after the government set up a panel to explore mechanisms for resolving the burgeoning bad debts plaguing the financial sector.
Here are 10 things to know about Monday's closing session:
  1. At the end of the session today, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Maruti, Dr Reddy's, Induslnd Bank and Adani Ports were the top gainers on 30-share Sensex pack while Tata Steel, Power Grid, Coal India, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank were the major losers.
  2. Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Grasim were leading the pack of Nifty gainers. While the main losers on NSE were Tata Steel, Power Grid, HCL Tech.
  3. Among sectoral indices, pharma, metals and IT stocks traded higher, while midcaps, too, saw good gains today.
  4. The rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar on Monday.
  5. "While DIIs (Domestic Institutional Investors) have been buying consistently, FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investor) have also bought in F and O segment in the last few days. This accompanied by sector specific positive news flows in pharma and PSU Banks has kept the market buoyant", said Viral Berawala, CIO, Essel Mutual Fund.
  6. Investors are now awaiting May inflation data due on Tuesday for further cues about the local economy.
  7. Retail inflation likely jumped further in May to a four-month high, primarily driven by a surge in energy prices, according to a Reuters poll of economists, suggesting more policy tightening from the central bank is coming.
  8. The Nifty PSU bank index gained as much as 1.9 per cent to a two-month high. SBI rose 2 per cent to its highest since 26 February today, while Punjab National Bank jumped 4.7 per cent.
  9. The Nifty pharma index gained 2.1 per cent, boosted by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd after the US health regulator issued a "voluntary action indicated status" for the company's Halol plant.
  10. Inox Wind Ltd dropped 8.6 per cent to a record low after the company said its auditors Patankar & Associates (P&A) resigned, citing 'time constraints'. (With inputs from Agencies)


