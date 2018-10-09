Sensex Up Over 100 Points, Nifty Nears 10,400

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased another 0.2%.

The domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a positive note. The S&P BSE Sensex started at 34,651.82, and the Nifty index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,390.30. In the first few minutes of trade, the 30-share Sensex traded at 34,578.35, up 103.97 points or 0.30 per cent, and the broader Nifty at 10,391.55, with a gain of 43.50 points or 0.42 per cent. Gaining between 1.22 and 4.69 per cent, the top five gainers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, and Adani Ports.

On the NSE, barring auto stocks, all sectoral indices traded in the green.

Meanwhile, Asian shares hit 17-month lows as China allowed its currency to slip past a psychological bulwark. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased another 0.2 per cent after ending Monday at its lowest point since May last year, reported news agency Reuters.

On Monday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutional investors sold and purchased net equities of Rs 1,805.07 crore and Rs 1,973.97 crore respectively, according to NSE's provisional data. The Sensex had closed at 34,474.38 and the Nifty at 10,348.05. (With agency inputs)