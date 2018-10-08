NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Sensex, Nifty Break 3-Day Losing Streak

Shares of non-banking financial services companies plunged, after the RBI hinted at strengthening guidelines for these firms.

Market | | Updated: October 08, 2018 15:53 IST
The Nifty Energy finished 4.1 per cent higher

Stock markets started the week with mild gains amid a volatile trading session on Monday. BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 97 points higher at 34,474 while the NSE Nifty settled at 10,348, up 31 points from the previous close. With that, the markets snapped three consecutive days of sharp losses. Advances in energy, banking and auto stocks offset losses in IT and metal stocks. Top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty index were Hindustan Petroleum, Yes Bank, Indian Oil, Reliance Industries and Hero MotoCorp - closing between 4.8 per cent and 8.5 per cent higher.
Here are 10 things to know about Monday's trading session:
  1. The Nifty Energy - comprising oil & gas stocks - finished 4.1 per cent higher.
  2. On the other hand, prominent decliners on the metals pack included NALCO, APL Apollo Tubes, JSL Hisar and Hindustan Zinc, closing between 3.7 per cent and 10.5 per cent lower.
  3. The Nifty Metal - a sectoral index on the NSE - fell 3.1 per cent.
  4. The government on Saturday sought to assure investors that it would not go back to regulating fuel prices, after oil company shares tumbled on concerns about a return to a regime that has hurt their profits in the past.
  5. The announcement came days after the government said it was cutting petrol and diesel prices across the country by Rs 2.50 per litre to provide some relief to the consumer bearing all-time high prices in some cities over the past few weeks.
  6. The Reserve Bank of India last week maintained status quo on key lending rates.
  7. That led to the rupee hitting a record low and surprised analysts who had expected a rate hike to counter inflationary pressures arising from the weak currency and high oil prices.
  8. Shares of non-banking financial services companies plunged, after the central bank on Friday hinted at strengthening guidelines for these companies to avoid rollover risks.
  9. Meanwhile, foreign investors pulled out over Rs 9,300 crore ($1.3 billion) from the capital markets in the last four trading sessions.
  10. The Sensex and Nifty had lost 2,149 points and 691 points - around 6 per cent - from October 3 to October 5.

(With agency inputs)



Sensex Nifty

