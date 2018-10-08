Sensex, Nifty Break 3-Day Losing Streak

The Nifty Energy finished 4.1 per cent higher

Stock markets started the week with mild gains amid a volatile trading session on Monday. BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 97 points higher at 34,474 while the NSE Nifty settled at 10,348, up 31 points from the previous close. With that, the markets snapped three consecutive days of sharp losses. Advances in energy, banking and auto stocks offset losses in IT and metal stocks. Top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty index were Hindustan Petroleum, Yes Bank, Indian Oil, Reliance Industries and Hero MotoCorp - closing between 4.8 per cent and 8.5 per cent higher.