Sensex Sheds Over 70 Points, Nifty Below 10,450

Sensex, Nifty on Monday: Twenty eight stocks in the Nifty50 traded with losses.

The stock markets turned negative after opening higher on Monday, the first trading day of the week. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 34,971.83 and the Nifty50 at 10,524.20. At 10:16 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 34,654.22, down 79.36 points or -0.23 per cent, while the 50-share Nifty was at 10,445.65, with a loss of 26.85 points or 0.26 per cent. Twenty eight stocks in the Nifty50 traded with losses.

Losing between 2.15 and 3.95 per cent, GAIL, Hindustan Petroleum, Hindustan Unilever, Eicher Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top five Nifty losers.

Uncertainty is still intact in markets, experts said.

"Emphasis should be placed on the earnings, movement in currency and also global markets for further indications. Traders are advised to go for a directional view on the indices. One should look for a stock specific action," said Ritesh Ashar, Chief Strategy Officer, KIFS Trade Capital.

On Friday, Sensex had ended 732 points higher at 34,733 while the Nifty had settled at 10,472, up 237 points.